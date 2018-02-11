Passengers Killed on Crashed Russian Plane Allegedly Include Rosatom/UraniumOne Executive and Russian Source for Christopher Steele's "Dossier" against Trump

World News

As most the world knows by now, a plane crashed in Russia this morning a few minutes after takeoff, killing everyone aboard.

As Russian authorities released passenger names on the official Death list, several of those now-deceased names raised immediate "red flags" because they appear to be directly connected to the Hillary Clinton / Barack Obama UraniumOne Conspiracy and to the (fake) "Russian Dossier" used to smear President Trump.

Now that they've been caught, it appears to many that "the Deep State" is cleaning house and getting rid of any loose ends who might testify!

Sergei Millian, a Belarus-born businessman who briefly worked with the Trump Organization and was reportedly a key source in the explosive dossier alleging ties between President Donald Trump and Russia, was in the spotlight following release of testimony before the House Intelligence Committee.

Glenn Simpson, who cofounded the opposition research firm Fusion GPS, told lawmakers that a trip Trump Organization representatives took to Moscow several years ago had come onto the firm's radar as part of their research into Trump's business history. The trip was organized by Sergei Millian, Simpson said. He said Millian "came up in connection with Chris' work as one of the people around Trump who had a Russian background." Chris is a reference to Christopher Steele, the former British intelligence officer hired by Fusion to research Trump's Russia ties. (Story continues below Ad)

This Russian Businessman Sergei Millian allegedly goes by another name; Sergey Panchenko.

Sergey Panchenko just happens to be one of the dead passengers in today's Russian plane crash that killed 71 people.

Also dead in today's plane crash is Ivanov Vyacheslav allegedly of Rosatom/UraniumONE who was involved in Hillary's Uranium One deal with Russia back in 2009 under Barack Obama.

There are other names on the list which correspond to other persons in UraniumOne and in high-level Russian government circles such as Oil and Energy development. These names are being verified and additional news stories will be published about them.

For now, at least two people known to be directly involved the UraniumOne "deal" and the Russian Dossier are now apparently dead and cannot testify to anyone about anything. How convenient.

Passenger List

UPDATE FEBRUARY 12 @ 2:29 PM EST --

Here is a photo of the Rosatom/UraniumOne Executive reportedly killed in the plane crash over the weekend in Russia:

I can now show you via the image above that the man whose face is circled is the alleged Rosatom Executive that MULTIPLE SOURCES have claimed to me, was targeted in the deadly plane crash that left 71 dead in Russia.

Here is the alleged victim's Linked-In Profile:

Direct Link: https://www.linkedin.com/in/vyacheslav-ivanov-151513

For those of you who don't know what Rosatom is, it's the Russian nuclear company involved in Hillary's Uranium One deal in 2009 in the early part of the Obama administration.

Many sources with whom I have spoken are claiming the plane crash to be "a hit" and the rumor mill is running wild alleging Hillary and the US Deep State was willing to kill 71 individuals to cover their tracks with Uranium One...Possibly making sure that Rosatom's Executive reportedly killed in the plane crash couldn't testify against Hillary Clinton.

Hillary Clinton and those connected to her APPEAR TO SOME PEOPLE to be trying to protect themselves from being held accountable in one of the largest acts of betrayal against America.

