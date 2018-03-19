Saturday, 24 March 2018
 
Facebook RSS YouTube

English English
en Englishaf Afrikaanssq Shqipar العربيةhy Հայերենaz Azərbaycan dilieu Euskarabe Беларуская моваbs Bosanskibg Българскиca Catalàzh-CN 简体中文zh-TW 繁體中文co Corsuhr Hrvatskics Čeština‎da Dansknl Nederlandseo Esperantoet Eestitl Filipinofi Suomifr Françaisgl Galegoka ქართულიde Deutschel Ελληνικάht Kreyol ayisyeniw עִבְרִיתhi हिन्दीhmn Hmonghu Magyaris Íslenskaid Bahasa Indonesiaga Gaeligeit Italianoja 日本語jw Basa Jawako 한국어lv Latviešu valodalt Lietuvių kalbamk Македонски јазикms Bahasa Melayumt Maltesemy ဗမာစာne नेपालीno Norsk bokmålfa فارسیpl Polskipt Portuguêspa ਪੰਜਾਬੀro Românăru Русскийsm Samoangd Gàidhligsr Српски језикsk Slovenčinasl Slovenščinaes Españolsw Kiswahilisv Svenskatg Тоҷикӣte తెలుగుth ไทยtr Türkçeuk Українськаur اردوuz O‘zbekchavi Tiếng Việtcy Cymraegyi יידיש

World News

BREAKING NEWS: Russia Considering Imposing "No Fly" Zone Over Syria

Details
Category: World News
Monday, 19 March 2018 15:47
View Comments

With the United States massing guided missile ships in the eastern Mediterranean, the Red Sea and the Persian Gulf, and rumors swirling of a "massive" attack against Syria by the United States (allegedly over poison gas use), Russia has said it is considering imposing a "No Fly" Zone over Syria.  Such a decision would mean that any US, coalition, or Turkish aircraft would be subject to being shot down!

This comes as Britain masses more than 2300 troops and CHallenger Tanks at the U.S. Base at Al-Tanf, Syria.  There is now talk of "invasion!"

Since Saturday, word began spreading the US was massing guided Missile Cruisers and Destroyers in the eastern Mediterranean, the Red Sea and Persian Gulf, along with 13 NATO ships finishing exercises near Italy and Greece, and six NATO submarines.

Moreover, the US has three Amphibious Assault ships loaded with US Marines, off Syria's coast, leading folks in the region to conclude the US plans a massive attack and a small scale invasion of Syria "imminently."

Yesterday, this web site published a story about the 13 NATO ships and Subs, HERE.

Over the weekend, this web site covered the ship build-up and rumors of a large US Attack against Syria, HERE. (Story continues below Ad)

This is a very dangerous situation.

If the US attacks, and any Russia troops are endangered by that attack, Russia has already said it will shoot down incoming missiles, then attack the platforms which launched them, including US ships and Aircraft Carriers!

It is starting to look as though the US will be the "bad guy" who starts World War 3 by launching an attack upon Syria which Russia will have to defend against.

God help us all.

 

FOLLOW ME ON TWITTER & FACEBOOK

 

FOLLOW ME ON FACEBOOK

 

 

 

 

 

Latest

First Day of Spring - 10-14 Inches of Snow in NJ & NYC

March 21, 2018

Austin Bombing Suspect Chased and KILLED

March 21, 2018

Russia Holds Sudden "Nuclear Attack Drill" in Rostov-On-Don near Ukraine Border

March 20, 2018

Syria Rockets Turkish Base near Aleppo

March 20, 2018

Bomb Meant for Austin Blows-Up FedEx Building in San Antonio

March 20, 2018

12 to 16 Inches of SNOW for NJ / NYC !!!!!

March 20, 2018

RUSSIA ISSUES ULTIMATUM: IF U.S. ATTACKS DAMASCUS "IT WILL BE THE LAST THING YOU DO"

March 19, 2018

BREAKING NEWS: Russia Considering Imposing "No Fly" Zone Over Syria

March 19, 2018

Austin, TX LOCKED-DOWN After Bomb with TRIPWIRE Injures two

March 19, 2018

British Health Service Says Prime Minister is LYING: "NO NERVE AGENT VICTIMS IN SALISBURY"

March 19, 2018

Opinions from the Web

Paul Ehrlich: "Collapse Of Civilization Is A Near Certainty Within Decades"

March 24, 2018

Tolerance Cuts Both Ways: Freedom For The Speech We Hate

March 24, 2018

Council On Foreign Relations President: "Goodbye, Liberal World Order"

March 24, 2018

Betrayal: How the REPUBLICANS Are Gutting the Second Amendment

March 24, 2018

Small thread on the growth of government

March 20, 2018

War Is On The Horizon BY: Paul Craig Roberts

March 20, 2018

Bill and Hillary: Today's Julius and Ethel Rosenberg?

March 11, 2018

Democrats are the new Jew-Haters; the Farrakhan problem

March 11, 2018

Here's an idea: Cut welfare for illegals and use the savings to build the wall

March 11, 2018

Here's an idea: Cut welfare for illegals and use the savings to build the wall

March 11, 2018

Archived News

 

Copyright © 2018 Hal Turner. Joomla templates powered by Sparky.