Russian Navy Unleashes Missiles Against ISIS and "Rebels" in Syria -- AMERICANS KILLED

World News

Details Category: World News Thursday, 26 April 2018 17:13

Russian submarines in the Mediterranean Sea are currently launching ballistic missiles at ‘rebels’ in an area known as the Hama pocket, massive explosions reported.

This is a developing story, updates shortly.

UPDATE 5:15 PM EDT --

Russia DID NOT notify the US prior to launching these attacks and, according to several of my former colleagues in various governments, AMERICANS are among the dead! It is not known at this time if the Americans are regular military or contractors.

According to a single intel source, the US is not reacting publicly to this (yet) because the government does not want the American people to know it's "Advisers" were involved with ISIS and were killed because they were actually in the presence of ISIS, helping them!

Editor's Note: Today is April 26, meaning we have only FOUR DAYS to raise enough funds to pay for continued operation of this web site and of the Hal Turner Radio Show next month. If you find the cutting-edge news, covert Intelligence and in-depth articles helpful, PLEASE make a donation HERE or become a News Subscriber for $1 a week (Quarterly) HERE. Every Donation ($5, $10, $25, $50, $100 or more) helps, and your support is desperately needed right now to pay the remaining $900 or so in costs for web site hosting and cloud-based data transfer (bandwidth); Yes, each of you who reads a story here is charged to ME for the data transfer to you! So please chip-in to help.

UPDATE 6:11 PM EDT --

The Russian attack CONTINUES at this hour . . . The map below shows the area involved:

UPDATE 8:09 PM EDT --

Additional sources now saying that at least one BRITISH and one ISRAELI were also killed inside a Rebel headquarters which was hit by Russian Missiles.

As above, I am not yet aware of whether these were regular military or contractors, but the Intel Source is very clear: "At least one Brit and one Israeli were killed."