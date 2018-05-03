Friday, 04 May 2018
 
Facebook Twitter RSS YouTube

English English
en Englishaf Afrikaanssq Shqipar العربيةhy Հայերենaz Azərbaycan dilieu Euskarabe Беларуская моваbs Bosanskibg Българскиca Catalàzh-CN 简体中文zh-TW 繁體中文co Corsuhr Hrvatskics Čeština‎da Dansknl Nederlandseo Esperantoet Eestitl Filipinofi Suomifr Françaisgl Galegoka ქართულიde Deutschel Ελληνικάht Kreyol ayisyeniw עִבְרִיתhi हिन्दीhmn Hmonghu Magyaris Íslenskaid Bahasa Indonesiaga Gaeligeit Italianoja 日本語jw Basa Jawako 한국어lv Latviešu valodalt Lietuvių kalbamk Македонски јазикms Bahasa Melayumt Maltesemy ဗမာစာne नेपालीno Norsk bokmålfa فارسیpl Polskipt Portuguêspa ਪੰਜਾਬੀro Românăru Русскийsm Samoangd Gàidhligsr Српски језикsk Slovenčinasl Slovenščinaes Españolsw Kiswahilisv Svenskatg Тоҷикӣte తెలుగుth ไทยtr Türkçeuk Українськаur اردوuz O‘zbekchavi Tiếng Việtcy Cymraegyi יידיש

World News

BREAKING NEWS: Israel Tells Russia to "Stand Down" Syria air defenses ---- or they will be ATTACKED

Details
Category: World News
Thursday, 03 May 2018 13:36
View Comments

UPDATED 5:15 PM EDT (SEE BOTTOM)

ISRAELI DEFENSE MINISTER LIBERMAN ASKS RUSSIA TO STAND DOWN AIR DEFENSES IN SYRIA DURING ISRAELI STRIKES.

SAYS STRIKES WILL CONTINUE.

WILL TARGET ANY AIR DEFENSE SYSTEM THAT FIRES AT ISRAELI AIRCRAFT.

So there you have it; Israel now dares to warn Russia that Russian air defense systems in Syria will be attacked. 

The Israelis are starting a war. Plain and simple.  There is no other possible outcome.

 UPDATE 2:01 PM EDT --

There’s a growing risk that Regional War is about to break out in Syria, pitting Israel against Iran.

The Islamic Republic’s forces are entrenching there, after joining the fight to prop up President Bashar al-Assad. The Jewish state, perceiving a direct threat on its border, is subjecting them to an escalating barrage of airstrikes. Nobody expects those strikes to go unanswered.

The path to escalation is clear, and the rhetoric is apocalyptic. “We will demolish every site where we see an Iranian attempt to position itself,’’ Israel’s Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman told the London-based Saudi newspaper Elaph, adding that the Iranian regime is “living its final days.’’

In Tehran, Hossein Salami, deputy commander of the Revolutionary Guards, said that “100,000 missiles are ready to fly’’ in Israel’s direction, and warned they could bring about its “annihilation and collapse.’

EDITOR'S NOTE:  It may take awhile for us to hear Russia's Response; they have to recover from laughing so hard at the Israelis.  

 

UPDATE 5:15 PM EDT --

Russian Su30 aircraft crashed into the sea near Khmeimim airbase, Syria today, 2 pilots killed.

Iranian Assets in Syria "nervous" and actively dispersing to wide areas;  concerned about new Israeli attacks.

Earlier in the Syrian conflict, Israel’s airstrikes typically aimed to destroy weapons convoys bound for Hezbollah in Lebanon. There’s now been a significant change. Two strikes in the past month -– widely attributed to Israel, though the Jewish state doesn’t comment on such matters –- targeted permanent infrastructure used by Iran’s forces. Both took place deep inside Syrian territory.

“It’s shortsighted to look at it in terms of how many kilometers from the border Iran is sitting,’’ said Amos Gilad, who recently stepped down as director of political-military affairs at Israel’s Defense Ministry. “Iran cannot be allowed to base themselves militarily in Syria. And Israel is fully determined to prevent that.’’

To be sure, the goal could be achieved without a full-blown war. Salem, at the Middle East Institute, says the likeliest outcome is that Israel and Iran will avoid a conflict that neither really wants -- though he says the risk that they’ll end up fighting is higher than at any time since the Israel-Hezbollah war in 2006.

And although hostilities have effectively begun with the airstrikes, many analysts say that they can be contained to Syria -– where Israel and Iran can square off without their allies necessarily being drawn into the fight.

 

RELATED:

US Officials: Israel Preparing For War With Iran, Seeking US Support

Iran Leader To Israel: We Will Strike You in Retaliation

 

 

Latest

M5.1 Earthquake Signals Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's big island Heading toward ERUPTION

May 03, 2018

ISRAELI WAR PLANES SAID TO BE OVER BEIRUT NOW - POSSIBLE NEW "IRAN-IN-SYRIA" ATTACKS !!!

May 02, 2018

U.S. Military C-130 Has Crashed and Exploded Near Savannah, GA

May 02, 2018

US Officials: Israel Preparing For War With Iran, Seeking US Support

May 02, 2018

NETANYAHU SLAMS IRAN FOR 'SECRET NUKE PROGRAM,' WON'T SAY WHETHER ISRAEL DEVELOPED NUKES IN SECRET

May 02, 2018

Feds ID jail guard accused of sexual assault by his huge, hook-shaped penis

May 02, 2018

Students from 300 Schools Pledge to Walk Out of Class in ‘Stand for the Second’ Event

May 02, 2018

Facebook Now Ranking News Organizations Based on ‘Trustworthiness’

May 02, 2018

"Red Flag" Fire Warning for northern New Jersey Wednesday

May 02, 2018

Iran Leader To Israel: We Will Strike You in Retaliation

April 30, 2018

Opinions from the Web

Alfie Evans: Another Child Sacrifice on Britain's NHS Altar

April 27, 2018

The Clintons and 'the Jews'

April 27, 2018

Supreme Court decision in ‘travel ban’ case will have far-reaching impact

April 27, 2018

Why Don't We Turn Populist?

April 17, 2018

Hate-Whitey Racists Are Poison

April 17, 2018

Has Giving Leftists What They Want Made America Better?

April 17, 2018

Why Should Whites Be Happy about Becoming a Minority?

April 17, 2018

K-12: How Our Schools Make Monsters

April 17, 2018

How U.S. Has Virtually Destroyed U.N.

April 17, 2018

Facebook bans crucifix image as 'excessively violent'

April 04, 2018

Archived News

 

 

Copyright © 2018 Hal Turner. Joomla templates powered by Sparky.