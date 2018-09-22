Sunday, 23 September 2018
Google+ Twitter RSS YouTube
 

English English
en Englishaf Afrikaanssq Shqipar العربيةhy Հայերենaz Azərbaycan dilieu Euskarabe Беларуская моваbs Bosanskibg Българскиca Catalàzh-CN 简体中文zh-TW 繁體中文co Corsuhr Hrvatskics Čeština‎da Dansknl Nederlandseo Esperantoet Eestitl Filipinofi Suomifr Françaisgl Galegoka ქართულიde Deutschel Ελληνικάht Kreyol ayisyeniw עִבְרִיתhi हिन्दीhmn Hmonghu Magyaris Íslenskaid Bahasa Indonesiaga Gaeligeit Italianoja 日本語jw Basa Jawako 한국어lv Latviešu valodalt Lietuvių kalbamk Македонски јазикms Bahasa Melayumt Maltesemy ဗမာစာne नेपालीno Norsk bokmålfa فارسیpl Polskipt Portuguêspa ਪੰਜਾਬੀro Românăru Русскийsm Samoangd Gàidhligsr Српски језикsk Slovenčinasl Slovenščinaes Españolsw Kiswahilisv Svenskatg Тоҷикӣte తెలుగుth ไทยtr Türkçeuk Українськаur اردوuz O‘zbekchavi Tiếng Việtcy Cymraegyi יידיש

World News

ISRAELI F-16's **INTERCEPTED** BY RUSSIAN WAR PLANES OVER LEBANON; Forced back to Israel

Details
Category: World News
Saturday, 22 September 2018 14:00
8 Comments

UPDATED 3:55 PM EDT (SEE BOTTOM) -- Russian jets reportedly intercept Israeli planes over Lebanon.  Two Russian SU-34 planes challenged Two Israeli Air Force (IAF) F-16s in Tripoli, Lebanon’s skies AND FORCED THEM TO RETURN TO ISRAEL despite mechanism to avoid conflicts between Moscow and Jerusalem

There has been no official confirmation from Russia or Israel.

It was the first time in months that Russian planes had entered Lebanese airspace from Syria. 

Israeli jets reportedly often fly over Lebanese airspace conducting reconnaissance missions. Reports have also said that many of Israel’s attacks on targets in Syria have been launched from Lebanese airspace.

Earlier this month Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had no reason to believe the Kremlin would try to limit Israel’s freedom of operation in the region.  It now appears Netanyahu was wrong.



In light of the heavy Russian presence in Syria, Israel in September 2015 set up a mechanism with Moscow — involving work groups led by the deputy chiefs of both militaries — to avoid conflicts and potentially fatal misunderstandings.

However, senior air force official stressed that this system was limited: Israel does not inform the Russians before conducting airstrikes in Syria, nor does Russia let the Israelis in on its plans.

On Monday, Israel launched a missile attack upon Syria using F-16's over the Mediterranean Sea.  Those F-16's intentionally operating very close to a much larger Russian IL-20 Electronic Intelligence aircraft, using that aircraft as a sort of radar cover.

When Syrian defenses opened fire to stop the inbound missile attack, they locked-onto the RUSSIAN plane and shot it down.

Russia blames Israel for using a Russian plane to launch a sneak attack, causing the deaths of 14 or 15 Russian airmen.

After this incident, Russia basically imposed a NO-FLY zone upon Israel by announcing sea and air live-fire exercises in the eastern Mediterranean off the coasts of Syria and Israel.  No Israeli war planes are permitted to fly outside the territory of Israel unless they do so at an altitude above 19,000 feet.  At such altitude, they would be easy targets for Syrian air defenses.

Below that altitude, Israeli planes would be "in the way" of an announced Russian military exercise where they could "accidentally" be hit by missiles from Russian naval vessels.

Israel apparently decided to TEST whether Russia meant what it said, and the Israelis sent up two F-16's to fly into Lebanon at an altitude BELOW 19,000 feet.  Those planes were intercepted by Russian SU-34's and forced to turn back to Israel.

Su-34 is not just a bomber, it is very capable fighter too.

Avionics

No additional information is being released about the interception.

 

UPDATE 3:55 PM EDT --

Russia has just announced that when they complete their "military live-fire exercises" in the waters off the Syria Coast, they are CLOSING THE AIRSPACE Over Syrian Territorial waters along the entire coastline.  NO UNAUTHORIZED AIRCRAFT will be permitted to enter air space over Syrian Territorial Waters.  Violators risk being shot down without warning.

This now means the only area Israel can use to attack Syria is Lebanese airspace but . . . .

**** The Syrian army now has permission from Lebanon to fire at Israeli planes that are in Lebanese airspace. ****

 

 

 

Loading comment... The comment will be refreshed after 00:00.
  • This commment is unpublished.
    alan gilmore · 10:30 09/23/2018
    Thank you for the article, Hal.

    Always good to get your timely updates.

    FYI, small point, but I thought I would mention that the photo is of an F-15, not an F16. The F-16 has only one vertical fin, not two...
  • This commment is unpublished.
    Gifford Rodine · 18:45 09/22/2018
    I posted this comment yesterday, now with edit (and are successful):

    Israel made a big mistake. Putin and the Russian military generals will not forget. We may find out if the Israeli version of the F16, Lavi, or any other Israeli fighter, is a match for the Sukhoi Su35.

    I doubt it, especially if the russians decide to and are successful in "setting them up."

    The Su35 is one hell of a fighter in limited airspace.
  • This commment is unpublished.
    Raptor · 17:14 09/22/2018
    Binyamin Netanyahu Israels's Dictator for 25 years now.
  • This commment is unpublished.
    NotMe · 16:24 09/22/2018
    "[...] causing the deaths of 14 or 15 Russian airmen [...]" already noted this odd difference. A well organized army should know the exact number ... or maybe there was no dead airman at all?
  • This commment is unpublished.
    jo · 15:38 09/22/2018
    So all the shills, who have been applauding Putin rotating, and calling for Russian restraint in the face of repeated Israeli attacks.......................Will be scrambling to pull something out of their hats now.
  • This commment is unpublished.
    Sam rat jew · 15:12 09/22/2018
    So the Jews ran home.
  • This commment is unpublished.
    Dr.Sheferd · 14:59 09/22/2018
    Israel is the final border line between west and east, good and bad, violence and peace.
    when Israel will stop to exists then this war will reach Europe 100%!!!
    can you point on a single state in the middle east that can be equal to Israel's achievements?
    medicals, agriculture, technology, economic?
    you might argue Israel's gov policy, but Israel's own existence is completely consensus on every government that will replace it.

    you fools , you don't understand anything, this is all a game between Russia and US. Israel is just their puppet to play with.
    • This commment is unpublished.
      HotPot · 18:39 09/22/2018
      Dr sheeple sounds like an illegitimate goyim born out of Israeli public toilet.
    • This commment is unpublished.
      Peter · 17:12 09/22/2018
      Given that the USA is largely controlled by Israel, one has to wonder who is really the puppet and the puppet master.
    • This commment is unpublished.
      Dial 0. · 16:56 09/22/2018
      The reason U.S. Intel considers Bin Yamin an E.T. is because he still has unreasoning Blood Lust over his Brothers death.
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Entebbe
    • This commment is unpublished.
      Michael Larkin · 15:58 09/22/2018
      U.S. intelligence sources report that the one Israeli who is considered an extreme threat to U.S. national security is former prime minister and current prime minister hopeful Binyamin Netanyahu. Not only has Netanyahu visited convicted Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard in his North Carolina prison cell and advocated strenuously for his release, but he was once overheard by an ex-CIA agent as saying to a group of his supporters, "Once we squeeze all we can out of the United States, it can dry up and blow away."
      © 2005 WayneMadsenReport.com
    • This commment is unpublished.
      Rat Jew · 15:55 09/22/2018
      A few of us stupid goy understand the evil the jews do.Before they stole that country from Palestine and killed off their people we had no trouble there,or rather we had it under control.Jews are the curse on the world ,what they have they stole from the white man .there is a reason they are hated by everyone.Puppet my butt.
    • This commment is unpublished.
      What's my name · 15:34 09/22/2018
      Israel will be the next lone superpower. Believe it.
      • This commment is unpublished.
        nimrud · 16:33 09/22/2018
        Via its infiltration of advanced countries, theft of their resources, theft of their tech and military and its control of those govts and their media- Israel is de facto ALREADY the lone superpower. The Great Plan of the Ages calls for US-Russia to destroy each other, leaving zionists as 'masters of the universe'. After the Middle East? The World
  • This commment is unpublished.
    Netanyahu is Shamele · 14:31 09/22/2018
    The Israeli leadership is shameless. Less than a week since their contribution to the deaths of 15 Russians and they are right back to violating the sovereign airspace of Syria.

    The international community needs to place Russian S400s around Israel's perimeter to contain their despicable and irresponsible violations of international law and regarding the borders of other sovereign nations.

    The USA needs to cease supporting Israel as they are causing all of the Middle East turmoil with their routine bombardment and invasion of other nations. Israel's leadership is hostile and war-prone. If any nation needs 'regime change' it is Israel.

    At the very least, our leaders in the USA need to pursue peace with every nation and cease being led by a leash to conflicts and wars at Israel's behest.
Say something here...
You are a guest ( Sign Up ? )
or post as a guest
 

 

 

Latest

1 Comment

Democrats Could be HELD in Senate Session through OCTOBER - Can't Campaign!

September 21, 2018
Write a comment

Mitch McConnell: Has the Votes to Confirm Kavanaugh

September 21, 2018
41 Comments

SYRIA ATTACKED AGAIN - "MISSILES FROM THE SEA" -- Russian IL-20 Aircraft with 14 Troops aboard "HIT" - falls into the Med.

September 17, 2018
5 Comments

North Carolina Nuclear Plant Declares EMERGENCY

September 17, 2018
22 Comments

AMBUSHED! US Forces KILLED by ISIS in Syria

September 16, 2018
12 Comments

Here it is: Filming of a FALSE Chemical Attack at Hospital in Syria

September 16, 2018
5 Comments

Hurricane Leaves Major "Hole" In US National Defenses!

September 15, 2018
19 Comments

RUSSIANS BOMB AL-TANF - PERIMETER OF U.S. BASE; AMERICAN TROOPS "TRAPPED"

September 15, 2018
Write a comment

47.3 Inches of Rain in 48 Hours - and it's still raining!

September 15, 2018
9 Comments

COVERT INTEL: Solar Observatory Closure in New Mexico

September 15, 2018
2 Comments

Mueller Refers Former Obama White House Counsel for Criminal Prosecution!

September 15, 2018
12 Comments

COVERT INTEL: Keep an eye on Europe This Weekend; Germany, Austria, Lichtenstein in particular

September 14, 2018
16 Comments

First Deaths from Hurricane as Hundreds More Cry for Help in North Carolina

September 14, 2018
12 Comments

RADIATION SPIKE AT FORMER NUKE PLANT SITE IN CALIFORNIA

September 14, 2018
15 Comments

70 -100 EXPLOSIONS AND FIRES IN ANDOVER AND LAWRENCE, MASS. - GAS MAIN MALFUNCTION CAUSING HOMES TO EXPLODE

September 13, 2018

Opinions from the Web

We Must Fight Back

September 01, 2018

What's really behind the MSM's McCain-worship

September 01, 2018

Desperate times call for yet another poll

September 01, 2018

The Permeation of Propaganda in the College Student Brain

August 31, 2018

Progressivism Takes Its Place among the Major Religions

August 31, 2018

Radicalized Democrats: Destroying the Country and Their Own Party

August 31, 2018

Internet Giants: Not as Smart as They Think They Are

August 31, 2018

COMMIE: SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN WANTS TO NATIONALIZE ALL LARGE BUSINESSES IN AMERICA ... would be largest theft of private property in all of human history

August 18, 2018

Return of the Blacklist: The Left Shuts Down Free Speech

August 18, 2018

Why come to America if they don't want to be Americans?

August 18, 2018
 

Copyright © 2018 Hal Turner. Joomla templates powered by Sparky.